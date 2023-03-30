The Score – 30/03/23

On The Score this week, Oisin Kelly is joined by former Finn Harps player Joe Boyle to look ahead to Finn Harps clash with Waterford in the League of Ireland First Division.

There’s reaction from the Donegal, Derry and Tyrone camps after Wednesday’s quarter finals of the Ulster U20 Football Championship.

Brett McGinty fights alongside Jason Quigley on the Elite Sheer ‘The Return’ promotion on Saturday Night we’ll here from the St Johnston Super Welterweight ahead of his seven pro bout.

And Letterkenny Rugby Head Coach Paul O’Kane will preview their Gordan West Cup semi final with Cavan.