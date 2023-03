Donegal is set to host the 33rd environ conference.

The conference is the Irish environmental researchers colloquium and will take place in the ATU campus from April 3rd to April 5th.

The theme of this years event is “Evidence and Plans Towards Transitions to a Sustainable Future,”

The event opens Monday evening with a public event discussing the future of agriculture

ESAI Chairperson Liam Mc Carton explains he hopes the debate is positive and robust.