534 patients without a bed a LUH in March

Latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has shown this month to be the worst March for overcrowding since records began.

There has however, been a decrease in the number of patients on trolleys at Letterkenny University Hospital when compared to March 2022.

534 people were without a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital this month.

That figure is down 31% when compared to the same period in 2022.

Letterkenny University Hospital has faced significant pressures in March with record numbers of people presenting at the Emergency Department which ultimately led to the cancellation of elective procedures.

Nationally, 12,943 admitted patients, including 447 children, have been treated on trolleys or chairs in March according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha says; in some hospitals the level of overcrowding has been out of control and cannot be allowed to continue into the spring and summer months.