Barret, Grant & McLaughlin in Ireland squad for USA games

Ireland Manager Vera Pauw

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw says there are no concerns over Katie McCabe’s fitness for the World Cup.

The captain sustained a foot injury playing for Arsenal against Bayern Munich but has been included in a 27 strong squad for the upcoming friendlies with the USA.

Pauw says McCabe’s scan has come back clear and it’s not expected to be a long term injury.

Elsewhere, three Donegal players are also included, Hearts Ciara Grant and Fortuna Hjorring’s Roma McLaughlin are among the midfields while Amber Barrett who plays her ball with Potsdam Turbine in Germany is in the forwards.

Lewes goalkeeper Sophie Whitehouse, Peamount defender Tara O’Hanlon and Shamrock Rovers striker Alannah McEvoy have all received their first callups.

The Girls in Green face the world champions in Austin on the 8th of April and again on the 11th in St. Louis.

Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Tara O’Hanlon (Peamount United), Áine O’Gorman (Shamrock Rovers)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Roma McLaughlin (Fortuna Hjorring)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers), Amber Barrett (Potsdam Turbine), Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit), Alannah McEvoy (Shamrock Rovers)

