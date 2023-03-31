Donegal Gardai warn of sophisticated phone-call based scam

Gardai in Donegal are warning people of a sophisticated phone-call based scam doing the rounds.

It’s understood victims receive a call from what appears to be a legitimate mobile number with an automated message then playing, claiming to be from the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau alerting the person to suspicious transactions on their bank account.

They are then prompted to ‘Dial 1’ and to provide their personal bank details.

Gardai have stated that the call is not originating from them and that they will never contact a person in that way.