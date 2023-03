Finn Harps suffered a 7-1 away to Waterford on Friday night in the First Division.

At half time, the host’s led 3-0 with goals coming from Roland Idowu, an own goal from Ellis Farrar and former Finn Harps player Killian Cantwell.

Second half goals then from Ronan Coughlan, Idowu, Conor Parsons and Giles Phillips had the hosts seven to the good before Daniel Okwute added a consolation goal for Harps.

Adrian Flanagan has the full time report…