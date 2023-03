The Chair of the International Fund for Ireland has said a visit to Donegal by US President Joe Biden cannot be ruled out.

Visits to Mayo and Louth, where President Biden has family connections are being predicted, along with engagements in Dublin and Belfast.

However, on today’s Nine til Noon, Paddy Harte told Greg Hughes that until a final itinerary is announced, nothing can be ruled out.

He noted the idea has support from one very important US political figure…….