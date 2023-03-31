Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Minister Foley says positive discussions with Minister Donohoe to advance school projects

Education Minister Norma Foley has said she is in positive discussions with the Finance Minister in order to advance school projects.

Minister Foley had visited Donegal today.

A protest organised by the Parents Association of Gaelscoil na gCeithre Máistrí was staged at St. Mary’s National School, Stranorlar this afternoon in response to a number of long-awaited school building projects.

The Education Minister said positive discussions are on going with the Finance Minister in order to advance these projects:

