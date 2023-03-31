Promotion would be massive boost ahead of Championship – Jack O’Loughlin

The Donegal hurlers play Meath on Sunday in the National League Division 2b Final in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Oisin Kelly and Eugene Organ will have full match commentary from the 2pm start on Sunday in association with Bathroom & Tile Boutique – Bridgend.

After brilliant wins over Wicklow and Tyrone, Donegal will probably need their best performance of the year to overcome the highly fancied Meath men.

It the victory does come, it will be the first time in the history of hurling in the county that a side would be playing at Division 2a level.

With the Championship to come, Jack O’Loughlin says the group are already ahead of their targets for the season: