Promotion would be massive boost ahead of Championship – Jack O’Loughlin

The Donegal hurlers play Meath on Sunday in the National League Division 2b Final in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Oisin Kelly and Eugene Organ will have full match commentary from the 2pm start on Sunday in association with Bathroom & Tile Boutique – Bridgend.

After brilliant wins over Wicklow and Tyrone, Donegal will probably need their best performance of the year to overcome the highly fancied Meath men.

It the victory does come, it will be the first time in the history of hurling in the county that a side would be playing at Division 2a level.

With the Championship to come, Jack O’Loughlin says the group are already ahead of their targets for the season:

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Derry man arrested under Terrorism Act in New IRA activity investigation

31 March 2023
protest gaelscoil
News, Playback, Top Stories

Parent anticipated works to commence every week at Gaelscoil na gCeithre Máistrí

31 March 2023
protest gaelscoil
News, Audio, Top Stories

Protests underway at St. Mary’s National School, Stranorlar

31 March 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

31 March 2023
Advertisement

