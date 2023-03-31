Protest to take place to coincide with Education Minister visit to Stranorlar school

A protest is taking place outside St Mary’s National School in Stranorlar this afternoon in response to the deferral of works at a number of long-awaited school building projects in the county.

The Parents Association of Gaelscoil na gCeithre Máistrí have organised the gathering to coincide with Education Minister Norma Foley’s visit to the school.

Two representatives of Gaelscoil na gCeithre Máistrí met earlier with the Minister as she attended the official opening of an extension at Scoil Mhuire, Cresslough.

During the meeting the Minister failed to commit to works at the school going ahead and it’s also claimed Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue and herself refused to look at documents presented to them, outlining the current conditions of the school.

Deirdre O’Gara, is a member of the Parents Association of Gaelscoil na gCeithre Máistrí, she spoke on today’s Nine til Noon Show: