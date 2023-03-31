Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Protests underway at St. Mary’s National School, Stranorlar

Protests have began at St. Mary’s National School, Stranorlar in response to the deferral of works at a number of long-awaited school building projects in the county.

The Parents Association of Gaelscoil na gCeithre Máistrí have organised the gathering to coincide with Education Minister Norma Foley’s visit to the school.

Staff had the opportunity to meet with Minister Foley earlier today but left feeling ‘deflated and disappointed’.

Speaking to Donal Kavanagh at the protest, teacher from the gaelscoil, Duailtín Ní Mhianáin, says reassurance and answers to questions are needed:

 

