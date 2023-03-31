Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Quigley and McGinty ready to impress home crowd

Jason Quigley

This weekend, Jason Quigley will look to take a 20th professional career win when the Donegal man fights on home soil as a pro boxer for the very first time on Saturday evening at the National Stadium.

The Donegal Middleweight’s contest against Anatoli Hunanyan (8-9-1) will be the headline fight in Dublin as part of an Elite Sheer Promotion with fellow Donegal man Brett McGinty also on the bill.

Both men had the weigh-in on Friday afternoon and both are looking to oput on a performance in front of a sell out home crowd.

It will be Jason’s first time back in the ring since he fought for the WBO title in November 2021 and it’s his first bout on Irish soil in ten years as he returns to the stadium.

So what can the people expect from Jason on Saturday:

Brett McGinty fights Patrik Fiala (5-3-2) looking to go seven unbeaten.

The St Johnston man is ready for ring action again:

Brett McGinty with trainer Ricky Hatton.
Top Stories

norma protest
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister Foley says positive discussions with Minister Donohoe to advance school projects

31 March 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Derry man arrested under Terrorism Act in New IRA activity investigation

31 March 2023
protest gaelscoil
News, Playback, Top Stories

Parent anticipated works to commence every week at Gaelscoil na gCeithre Máistrí

31 March 2023
protest gaelscoil
News, Audio, Top Stories

Protests underway at St. Mary’s National School, Stranorlar

31 March 2023
Advertisement

