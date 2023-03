Donegal Sinead McConnell has won silver at the World Masters Championships in Poland.

The Finn Valley member completed the 10k walk in 56.08 to take second and in doing so set a new Irish Masters record, Sinead also lead Ireland to team bronze.

McConnell is a triple medalist at the Worlds, she won bronze in the 3k walk on Tuesday.

Sinead was delighted with her performance:

Earlier there was disappointment for Kathryn McDevitt who missed out on getting through to the 200m final.