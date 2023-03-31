Solicitor says defective blocks court case is progressing well

The solicitor leading a case on defective blocks through the Commercial Court says it is being fast tracked, and he anticipates a first hearing next year, with the case potentially concluded within 24 months.

David Coleman of Coleman Legal says this is a very quick period for such a hearing.

Over 1,400 people have already joined the case.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, David Coleman told Greg that in the absence of a Class Action structure in this country, they have secured a deal which protects all the householders involved in, and joining the case………….

