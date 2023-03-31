Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

WIN €10,000 to travel the world

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month / Vote Local Hero

Solicitor says defective blocks court case is progressing well

The solicitor leading a case on defective blocks through the Commercial Court says it is being fast tracked, and he anticipates a first hearing next year, with the case potentially concluded within 24 months.

David Coleman of Coleman Legal says this is a very quick period for such a hearing.

Over 1,400 people have already joined the case.

On today’s  Nine til Noon Show, David Coleman told Greg that in the absence of a Class Action structure in this country, they have secured a deal which protects all the householders involved in, and joining the case………….

 

You can hear the whole of Greg’s interview with David Coleman here –

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Four_courts
News, Audio, Top Stories

Solicitor says defective blocks court case is progressing well

31 March 2023
norma foley
News, Audio, Top Stories

Protest to take place to coincide with Education Minister visit to Stranorlar school

31 March 2023
leinster house
News, Audio, Top Stories

Senator urges young people to get involved in politics

31 March 2023
luh123
News, Top Stories

534 patients without a bed a LUH in March

31 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Four_courts
News, Audio, Top Stories

Solicitor says defective blocks court case is progressing well

31 March 2023
norma foley
News, Audio, Top Stories

Protest to take place to coincide with Education Minister visit to Stranorlar school

31 March 2023
leinster house
News, Audio, Top Stories

Senator urges young people to get involved in politics

31 March 2023
luh123
News, Top Stories

534 patients without a bed a LUH in March

31 March 2023
children
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘CAMHS crisis continues to deepen’ – Deputy Doherty

31 March 2023
border bridgend
News, Top Stories

Preferred option for Bridgend Bypass on display next week

31 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube