Cockhill trio called up to Ireland Amateur squad

Cockhill Celtic’s Lee McColgan, Fionn McClure and Corey McBride have earned call ups to FAI Amateur International side.
The trio have been called up for a training camp.
The training camp is taking place throughout the weekend.
Cockhill Celtic’s Lee McColgan, Fionn McClure and Corey McBride have earned call ups to FAI Amateur International side.
The trio have been called up for a training camp.
The training camp is taking place throughout the weekend.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland