Catriona Devine earned a Bronze medal at the World Masters Athletics Indoor Championship in Poland while Noreen Bonner earned a team silver in the half marathon.

Devine was just 0.65 of a second off Evette Cordy in second in the W45 1500 metres.

The race was won by Mary Leech of Ireland.

Meanwhile, Bonner finished in a time of 1 hour 47 minutes and 44 seconds and was just one place off an individual medal.