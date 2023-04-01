Shane McEleney reflects on Derry City’s victory over Shelbourne

Derry City moved back to the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division after they beat Shelbourne 1-0 in Tolka Park.
Ryan Graydon’s goal proved the difference between the two sides.
Shane McEleney spoke with Kevin McLaughlin after the game…
