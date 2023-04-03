Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.

Listen back to Monday’s show…

We start with a look at what’s making the front pages and then we discuss a major weekend flooding incident in Killygordan. We also get details of the HSE’s new Pathfinder” initiative designed to safely keep older people who make emergency calls in their own home, rather than taking them to the Emergency Department at LUH:

Dr Denis McCauley joins us to relate calls from Coroners in Ireland for the reclassification of a commonly prescribed drug which has been noticed as an increasing factor  in deaths – later we hear one woman’s dramatic weight loss story which is the focus of  a new book:

Cllr Gerry McMonagle calls for a report into the flooding at LUH to be published, Brendan Devenney previews the DL Debate, Daniel O’Donnell is on the show and we preview the unveiling of a monument in Creeslough to Kay McNulty:

psni logo
News, Top Stories

56 year old man arrested in New IRA ongoing investigation

3 April 2023
Sinn Fein
News, Top Stories

Sinn Féin has front bench reshuffle

3 April 2023
Phone Scam
News, Top Stories

Gardaí warn of latest e-mail based scam

3 April 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

3 April 2023
