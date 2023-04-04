Family in NW may have to sleep in car due to lifting of eviction ban

A family in the North West face having to sleep in their car as a result of the ending of the eviction ban.

Since the lifting of the ban at midnight on Friday, 88 eviction notices were reactivated in Donegal while according to the Residential Tenancies Board, 127 notices to quit were served to tenants in the county in the second half of last year.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty is once again calling on the Government to reverse its decision to end the eviction ban.

He says people are struggling to find accommodation: