Gardaí have launched an investigation into the theft of four Charolais Heifers from land in the Cashleenan area of Kilmacrennan.

The animals are believed to have been stolen between 4pm on Friday afternoon last and midday on Struday.

Two are white full bred weanling Charolais Heifers and two cross bred weanling Charolais Heifers, one of which is snow white and the other brown.

Gardaí in Milford are appealing for information.