The Garda Commissioner is being urged to arm some members of the force with tasers.

The 285 assaults on gardaí last year has prompted the call, at the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors conference in Galway today.

They propose introducing the so-called “less lethal devices” on a graduated basis, beginning with frontline gardaí, like Roads Policing Units.

Edward Monaghan from the Dublin Metropolitan Region says while body-worn cameras would also be welcome, tasers are needed: