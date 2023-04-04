Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

WIN €10,000 to travel the world

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month / Vote Local Hero

Gardai hunt three people observed in Lifford in connection with attack on house

Garda

Gardaí are seeking to identify three people dressed in dark clothing seen fleeing a housing estate in Lifford after a number of windows of a house were smashed.

On Tuesday night last the residents of the property in Clonleigh Park, heard a loud bang and subsequently discovered a rock had been thrown through an upstairs bedroom window. It further emerged that a pane of glass had been smashed in the downstairs living room window, four panes of glass were smashed in a downstairs bedroom window and the rear windscreen of their car had also been smashed.

Gardaí Niall Maguire is appealing to anyone with any information to come forward:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 April 2023
House Key
News, Top Stories

35% of property bought in Donegal in 2021 without mortgage

4 April 2023
Irish Water 1
News

Water disruptions to Kilmacrenan and surrounding areas

4 April 2023
psni car
News, Top Stories

PSNI appeal for information after thefts in Derry

4 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 April 2023
House Key
News, Top Stories

35% of property bought in Donegal in 2021 without mortgage

4 April 2023
Irish Water 1
News

Water disruptions to Kilmacrenan and surrounding areas

4 April 2023
psni car
News, Top Stories

PSNI appeal for information after thefts in Derry

4 April 2023
Garda Checkpoint
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai to conduct high visibility checkpoints in Donegal over Bank Holiday

4 April 2023
Garda
News, Top Stories

Four Charolais Heifers in Kilmacrennan

4 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube