Gardai hunt three people observed in Lifford in connection with attack on house

Gardaí are seeking to identify three people dressed in dark clothing seen fleeing a housing estate in Lifford after a number of windows of a house were smashed.

On Tuesday night last the residents of the property in Clonleigh Park, heard a loud bang and subsequently discovered a rock had been thrown through an upstairs bedroom window. It further emerged that a pane of glass had been smashed in the downstairs living room window, four panes of glass were smashed in a downstairs bedroom window and the rear windscreen of their car had also been smashed.

Gardaí Niall Maguire is appealing to anyone with any information to come forward: