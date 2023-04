Investigations are continuing after a man was assaulted in Letterkenny last week.

At around 11:40pm on Wednesday night in the Lower Main Street area of the town, a man is believed to have been attacked outside a licenced premises by another man.

He was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment to injuries sustained which are not believed to be life threatening.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with any information including dash cam footage to contact them in Letterkenny.