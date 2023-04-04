McConalogue hopeful Inishowen school projects can proceed without delay

Minister Charlie McConalogue says a number of major school projects in Inishowen remain on schedule, and he is confident they will not be delayed.

He was speaking after Education Minister Norma Foley said that Gaelscoil na gCeithre Maistrí in Donegal Town is the only Donegal project which has been stalled as a result of a review of costs by the Department of Public Expenditure.

Asked about Moville Community College, where works have been outstanding for a lengthy period, Minister Foley said it continues to go through the normal processes.

That’s been echoed by Minister McConalogue…………