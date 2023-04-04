Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon – the podcast is below.

In Part one we see what’s making the front pages and then hear calls for Good Friday to be a public holiday for everyone. Later we cover a protest by retired health workers who are demanding payment of outstanding pension increases:

In part two we have the Community Garda Information item and later a discussion on whether or not you should allow others kiss your new born:

We kick off hour three with Paul answering your gardening questions and then we have a conversation about drinking and young people:

