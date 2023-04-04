Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
PSNI appeal for information after thefts in Derry


PSNI Derry have made an appeal for information in relation to the theft from a commercial premises on Victoria Road.

It occurred between 8am and 11pm on Saturday last.

Stock was stolen including a black dress, designer Balenciaga Triple S trainers and ‘Bella Blanca’ perfume, as well as a sum of cash.

Police are urging the public to be aware of such items being sold in suspicious circumstances and to get in touch.

Meanwhile, police are investigating report of a burglary at a house in Hollymount Park in the Waterside yesterday, during which cash was taken.

Police say the money was in a blue cash box taken from a bedroom sometime between 9.30am and 4.30pm. A bank card was also taken.

