Review into Donegal GAA to get underway immediately – club delegates told

The Director General of the GAA was in Donegal on Monday night.

Tom Ryan addressed a Donegal GAA County Committee meeting where club delegates were told that a review of recent happenings within Donegal GAA will get underway immediately.

Tom Ryan was part of a four person delegation who attended last night’s meeting – he was joined by Ciaran McLaughlin who is Ulster Council president; Shane Flanagan, Director of Coaching Games Development and Jack Cooney who is National Player Development lead.

All four officials will be part of the review team.

Delegates were also told that during the review period – no appointments or resignations – as sought by both the Milford and Four Masters clubs this week – will take place.

It’s planned that the review will conclude at the end of May and a report will be presented to county committee on May 31st

Donegal GAA say they will be making no further comment on the review until it is complete