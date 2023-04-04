Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Two women sentenced for the manslaughter of Derry pensioner

Two women were sentenced yesterday for the manslaughter of 75-year-old Daniel Guyler from Derry.

The pensioner had been rushed to hospital after he was found with serious injuries in the Termon Street area of the city on Monday, the 23rd of July, 2018 after an attack which seen his wallet stolen.

Ten months later, on May 1st, 2019, he died in hospital as a result of these injuries.

Rhona Mary Gracey and Sharon Mary Faustina Harland, having previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter, were sentenced at Belfast Crown Court.

Gracey was sentenced to nine years imprisonment, half to be served in custody and the remainder on licence.

Harland was sentenced to seven years and six months, half in custody and half on licence.

DCI Claire McGarvey says the women have been made amenable for their heinous crimes.

 

 

