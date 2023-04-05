58 school building projects to proceed

A pause on 58 major school building projects across the country has been lifted.

There were 12 affected schools in Donegal, including Gaelscoil na gCeithre Maistrí in Donegal Town.

All of the schools are to be allowed to proceed to the tender and construction stage.

Some parents, staff and students from the gaelscoil protested outside St. Mary’s National School, Stranorlar to advocate for works to go ahead on Friday last to coincide with Minster Norma Foleys visit to the county.

Jimmy Brogan, the parents representative on the board of management says he is delighted with the news:

Each school will receive an update from the Department of Education in relation to the formal arrangements and next steps in respect of the delivery of their individual projects.

Former Education Minister & Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh says lessons must be learned on behalf of the government: