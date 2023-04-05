Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

WIN €10,000 to travel the world

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month / Vote Local Hero

News, sport and obituary notices, Wednesday, April 5th

News, sport and obituary notices, Wednesday, April 5th:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Playback

News, sport and obituary notices, Wednesday, April 5th

5 April 2023
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Man who died in a house fire in Cork had previously been convicted of the murder of a Donegal woman

5 April 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Derry fire is being treated as arson

5 April 2023
gaelscoil na gceithre maistri
News, Audio, Top Stories

58 school building projects to proceed

5 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Playback

News, sport and obituary notices, Wednesday, April 5th

5 April 2023
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Man who died in a house fire in Cork had previously been convicted of the murder of a Donegal woman

5 April 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Derry fire is being treated as arson

5 April 2023
gaelscoil na gceithre maistri
News, Audio, Top Stories

58 school building projects to proceed

5 April 2023
President_of_the_United_States_Joe_Biden_(2021)
News, Top Stories

Biden not to visit Donegal next week

5 April 2023
epa review
News, Top Stories

EPA urges people in Donegal to act to improve air quality

5 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube