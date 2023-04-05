Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast bellow!

We start things off with a look through the newspaper and then there is reaction to the latest charges levelled at President Donald Trump. Later in the hour we here Sarah’s story – her son Christopher was born on the way to hospital!

Highland’s Sean Quinn is in studio for a final reminder for you to nominate in Highland Radio’s Customer Service Awards 2023. Then we get an update on a first of its kind trial delivering oral anti-cancer drugs in the community:

The local AGSI rep , Garda Sergeant Paul Wallace, talks to us following the association’s conference, ‘Wellness Wednesday’ focuses on Osteoporosis, Ciaran is in with the business news and Brendan Tiny Vaughan drops by with an update on a tractor raffle to benefit groups that responded to the Creeslough Tragedy: