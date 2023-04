The latest figures from the IMNO show that of 8am this morning, 41 patients were awaiting beds in Letterkenny University Hospital.

It’s the fourth most overcrowded hospital in the country today.

Of those 14 were in the emergency department and the remaining 27 were in wards elsewhere.

The national total this morning was 527 patients with out a bed.

385 of those were located in emergency departments and the remaining 142 were in wards elsewhere.