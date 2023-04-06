Almost one billion euro allocated for housing not spent between 2020 and 2022

Funds which should have been used to build around 4,000 social and affordable housing units went unspent in recent years.

Figures obtained by Sinn Fein show that almost 1 billion euro intended to be used to provide affordable homes, wasn’t used between 2020 and 2022.

The Department of Housing blamed the halting of building during Covid 19 lockdowns as one of the primary reasons for the underspend.

But Sinn Féin Housing Spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin says if that was the reason, the same problem wouldn’t have arisen last year……..