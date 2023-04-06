Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

WIN €10,000 to travel the world

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month / Vote Local Hero

Almost one billion euro allocated for housing not spent between 2020 and 2022

Funds which should have been used to build around 4,000 social and affordable housing units went unspent in recent years.

Figures obtained by Sinn Fein show that almost 1 billion euro intended to be used to provide affordable homes, wasn’t used between 2020 and 2022.

The Department of Housing blamed the halting of building during Covid 19 lockdowns as one of the primary reasons for the underspend.

But Sinn Féin Housing Spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin says if that was the reason, the same problem wouldn’t have arisen last year……..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Oldtown Bridge
News, Audio, Top Stories

OPW Minister says DCC has responsibility for Oldtown Bridge

6 April 2023
Garda-motorbike
News, Audio, Top Stories

Only two gardai trained to use motorcycles in Donegal

6 April 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 April 2023
raymoghey
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal’s historic heritage highlighted as seven monuments receive fundung

6 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Oldtown Bridge
News, Audio, Top Stories

OPW Minister says DCC has responsibility for Oldtown Bridge

6 April 2023
Garda-motorbike
News, Audio, Top Stories

Only two gardai trained to use motorcycles in Donegal

6 April 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 April 2023
raymoghey
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal’s historic heritage highlighted as seven monuments receive fundung

6 April 2023
michaelwhite
News, Audio, Top Stories

Green party chair claims some companies are using inflation as an excuse for profiteering

6 April 2023
Pennyburn A2
News, Top Stories

Buncrana Road improvements in Derry to be stalled

6 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube