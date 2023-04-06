Buncrana Road improvements in Derry to be stalled

Improvement works on the A2 Buncrana Road in Derry are to be delayed, pending the preparation of a new regional transport plan.

DFI says the road is a key link in the North West which serves as the main corridor from the city centre to industrial and residential areas, as well as a link to County Donegal.

The North’s Department for Infrastructure says it is fully committed to progressing the road improvement scheme, which will see the 4.1 kilometres from Derry City to the border upgraded to four lanes, including a footway and cycleway, and a Park & Ride Facility.

However, DFI says it is currently developing a new Regional Transport Strategy, and has decided to pause the development of the scheme until that is completed and the Northwest Transport Plan is well enough developed to allow a high quality design to be advanced which aligns with the modal transport approach for the city, including any linkages to City deal projects.

The department is stressing that the redevelopment of the Fort George site is not dependant on the Buncrana Road Improvement Scheme being implemented, and planned improvements to Pennyburn Roundabout and any other transport mitigation measures can be taken forward.