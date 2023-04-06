Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Buncrana Road improvements in Derry to be stalled

Improvement works on the A2 Buncrana Road in Derry are to be delayed, pending the preparation of a new regional transport plan.

DFI says the road is a key link in the North West which serves as the main corridor from the city centre to industrial and residential areas, as well as a link to County Donegal.

The North’s Department for Infrastructure says it is fully committed to progressing the road improvement scheme, which will see the 4.1 kilometres from Derry City to the border upgraded to four lanes, including a footway and cycleway, and a Park & Ride Facility.

However, DFI says it is currently developing a new Regional Transport Strategy, and has decided to pause the development of the scheme until that is completed and the Northwest Transport Plan is well enough developed to allow a high quality design to be advanced which aligns with the modal transport approach for the city, including any linkages to City deal projects.

The department is stressing that the redevelopment of the Fort George site is not dependant on the Buncrana Road Improvement Scheme being implemented, and planned improvements to Pennyburn Roundabout and any other transport mitigation measures can be taken forward.

Top Stories

Oldtown Bridge
News, Audio, Top Stories

OPW Minister says DCC has responsibility for Oldtown Bridge

6 April 2023
Garda-motorbike
News, Audio, Top Stories

Only two gardai trained to use motorcycles in Donegal

6 April 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 April 2023
raymoghey
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal’s historic heritage highlighted as seven monuments receive fundung

6 April 2023
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

