Some politicians refused to engage with other participants in the talks leading to the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

The deal was struck 25 years ago , and many of those who took part in discussions have been reflecting on the efforts to reach a deal.

The agreement saw Sinn Fein take part in discussions that involved unionist parties.

Sinn Fein’s Gerry Kelly says for some unionists , talking to his party was a step too far………..