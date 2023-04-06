Green party chair claims some companies are using inflation as an excuse for profiteering

The Chair of the Green Party in Donegal says it’s vital that there is a strong competition authority in place in Ireland to ensure that inflation is not used as an excuse for profiteering.

Michael White says there is evidence of prices being increased in several sectors for profit, rather than as a response to prevailing economic conditions.

He says there’s already evidence of this happening in the building sector with some evidence that prices are already rising.

He says with thousands of homes set to be rebuilt as a result of defective blocks in Donegal, there is set to be considerable price inflation………