Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

WIN €10,000 to travel the world

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month / Vote Local Hero

Green party chair claims some companies are using inflation as an excuse for profiteering

The Chair of the Green Party in Donegal says it’s vital that there is a strong competition authority in place in Ireland to ensure that inflation is not used as an excuse for profiteering.

Michael White says there is evidence of prices being increased in several sectors for profit, rather than as a response to prevailing economic conditions.

He says there’s already evidence of this happening in the building sector with some evidence that prices are already rising.

He says with thousands of homes set to be rebuilt as a result of defective blocks in Donegal, there is set to be considerable price inflation………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Oldtown Bridge
News, Audio, Top Stories

OPW Minister says DCC has responsibility for Oldtown Bridge

6 April 2023
Garda-motorbike
News, Audio, Top Stories

Only two gardai trained to use motorcycles in Donegal

6 April 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 April 2023
raymoghey
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal’s historic heritage highlighted as seven monuments receive fundung

6 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Oldtown Bridge
News, Audio, Top Stories

OPW Minister says DCC has responsibility for Oldtown Bridge

6 April 2023
Garda-motorbike
News, Audio, Top Stories

Only two gardai trained to use motorcycles in Donegal

6 April 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 April 2023
raymoghey
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal’s historic heritage highlighted as seven monuments receive fundung

6 April 2023
michaelwhite
News, Audio, Top Stories

Green party chair claims some companies are using inflation as an excuse for profiteering

6 April 2023
Pennyburn A2
News, Top Stories

Buncrana Road improvements in Derry to be stalled

6 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube