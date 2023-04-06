Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District condemns hate crime attack on 12 year old girl in Derry

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Sandra Duffy has condemned the recent hate crime attack on a young schoolgirl in Derry’s city centre.

Mayor Duffy said the incident was shocking and appealed to anyone with information or who witnessed the attack to contact the PSNI.

Mayor Duffy said: “As a mother of two daughters I was shocked and upset that a 12 year old girl would have to endure this type of hate in our city centre. I want to offer my support to the young girl and her family and reassure them that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated. Our city centre should be a safe space for every young person to visit and socialise and and compliance.”