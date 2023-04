It’s emerged that the two garda motorcycles in Donegal are off the road for a large proportion of the time because only gardai are trained to use them.

The issue was raised at the annual conference of the AGSI this week, with Donegal Delegate Sgt Jim Collins telling delegates the situation needs to be addressed.

He says it’s particularly noticeable at times when roads are busy, but as of yet, no arrangements have been made to recommence specialist training……..