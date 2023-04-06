OPW Minister says DCC has responsibility for Oldtown Bridge

An Aontu representative in Donegal says she’s received correspondence from OPW minister Patrick O’Donovan which makes it clear that Donegal County Council is responsible for the maintenance of Oldtown Bridge in Letterkenny.

Mary T Sweeney says it’s two years since she and other concerned people held a public meeting on structural damage to the bridge, and made a presentation to councillors on the need for action.

This week, she’s been told by MInister O’Donovan that the OPW will carry out dredging works in the water around the bridge in the coming months.

She says that needs to be accompanied by action from the council…….