Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The show is taking a break for Good Friday so we have brought forward our panel which is made up of Katy Tyrell McCafferty, Claudia Kennedy and Micheal White. Topics include controversy over some books in libraries and President Biden’s Ireland visit:

We have a special feature on volunteering in Donegal and we hear a parents distress over the removal of respite care for children with autism in the Finn Valley area:

We hear how Donegal’s Garda motorbikes are available on 25% of the time, Mary T Sweeney has an update on work on the Oldtown Bridge in Letterkenny, a listener has some water safety advice, David James drops in for a chat and one lucky listener wins a prize worth 15k!