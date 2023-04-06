Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

WIN €10,000 to travel the world

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month / Vote Local Hero

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon with Greg Hughes is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

The show is taking a break for Good Friday so we have brought forward our panel which is made up of Katy Tyrell McCafferty, Claudia Kennedy and Micheal White. Topics include controversy over some books in libraries and President Biden’s Ireland visit:

We have a special feature on volunteering in Donegal and we hear a parents distress over the removal of respite care for children with autism in the Finn Valley area:

We hear how Donegal’s Garda motorbikes are available on 25% of the time, Mary T Sweeney has an update on work on the Oldtown Bridge in Letterkenny, a listener has some water safety advice, David James drops in for a chat and one lucky listener wins a prize worth 15k!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Oldtown Bridge
News, Audio, Top Stories

OPW Minister says DCC has responsibility for Oldtown Bridge

6 April 2023
Garda-motorbike
News, Audio, Top Stories

Only two gardai trained to use motorcycles in Donegal

6 April 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 April 2023
raymoghey
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal’s historic heritage highlighted as seven monuments receive fundung

6 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Oldtown Bridge
News, Audio, Top Stories

OPW Minister says DCC has responsibility for Oldtown Bridge

6 April 2023
Garda-motorbike
News, Audio, Top Stories

Only two gardai trained to use motorcycles in Donegal

6 April 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 April 2023
raymoghey
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal’s historic heritage highlighted as seven monuments receive fundung

6 April 2023
michaelwhite
News, Audio, Top Stories

Green party chair claims some companies are using inflation as an excuse for profiteering

6 April 2023
Pennyburn A2
News, Top Stories

Buncrana Road improvements in Derry to be stalled

6 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube