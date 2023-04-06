Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

WIN €10,000 to travel the world

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month / Vote Local Hero

PSNI warns of terror attacks in Derry on Easter Monday

The PSNI has expressed a ‘real concern’ there could be a public order incident staged effectively to become a ‘platform’ for terrorist attacks on police.

It’s warned there will be a strong ‘community intelligence’ operation in place this weekend, with special focus on Easter Monday, the anniversary of the Easter Rising.

Britain’s intelligence service, MI5, recently raised the terrorism threat in Northern Ireland to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely.

It came not long after the shooting of PSNI Senior Detective John Caldwell in Omagh, he suffered life changing injuries as a result.

Alongside this, officers are preparing for a massive security operation around the visit of Joe Biden later next week.

Around 300 officers are being drafted in as the US President arrives to mark the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News Logo Posts
Playback

News, sport, farming news and obituary notices, Thursday, 6th of April

6 April 2023
trolley Watch
News, Top Stories

Non-urgent patients to experience long wait times in emergency department over Easter weekend

6 April 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI warns of terror attacks in Derry on Easter Monday

6 April 2023
grit 0604
News

Donegal roads to be gritted tomorrow morning

6 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

News Logo Posts
Playback

News, sport, farming news and obituary notices, Thursday, 6th of April

6 April 2023
trolley Watch
News, Top Stories

Non-urgent patients to experience long wait times in emergency department over Easter weekend

6 April 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI warns of terror attacks in Derry on Easter Monday

6 April 2023
grit 0604
News

Donegal roads to be gritted tomorrow morning

6 April 2023
luh logo
News, Top Stories

LUH 4th most overcrowded hospital in Ireland today

6 April 2023
hate crime
News, Top Stories

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District condemns hate crime attack on 12 year old girl in Derry

6 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube