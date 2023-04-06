PSNI warns of terror attacks in Derry on Easter Monday

The PSNI has expressed a ‘real concern’ there could be a public order incident staged effectively to become a ‘platform’ for terrorist attacks on police.

It’s warned there will be a strong ‘community intelligence’ operation in place this weekend, with special focus on Easter Monday, the anniversary of the Easter Rising.

Britain’s intelligence service, MI5, recently raised the terrorism threat in Northern Ireland to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely.

It came not long after the shooting of PSNI Senior Detective John Caldwell in Omagh, he suffered life changing injuries as a result.

Alongside this, officers are preparing for a massive security operation around the visit of Joe Biden later next week.

Around 300 officers are being drafted in as the US President arrives to mark the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.