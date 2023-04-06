Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

WIN €10,000 to travel the world

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month / Vote Local Hero

The Score Thursday April 6th

On The Score this evening, Diarmaid Doherty was joined by Michael McMullan to look ahead to this weekend’s Gaelic Games action which includes the Ulster U-20 Championship semi final meeting of Derry and Donegal on Saturday.

Gavin Cullen looks ahead to the weekend’s League of Ireland games, as well as Cockhill Celtic’s meeting with St. Mochta’s in the FAI Senior Cup 1st round

There’s rugby too, Letterkenny are preparing for the Gordon West Cup final next Tuesday and Letterkenny players Chris Digimas and Daniel Faulkner were in studio.

And Patsy McGonagle was on the programme to preview this weekend’s Ballyliffen Coastal Challenge

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News Logo Posts
Playback

News, sport, farming news and obituary notices, Thursday, 6th of April

6 April 2023
trolley Watch
News, Top Stories

Non-urgent patients to experience long wait times in emergency department over Easter weekend

6 April 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI warns of terror attacks in Derry on Easter Monday

6 April 2023
grit 0604
News

Donegal roads to be gritted tomorrow morning

6 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

News Logo Posts
Playback

News, sport, farming news and obituary notices, Thursday, 6th of April

6 April 2023
trolley Watch
News, Top Stories

Non-urgent patients to experience long wait times in emergency department over Easter weekend

6 April 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI warns of terror attacks in Derry on Easter Monday

6 April 2023
grit 0604
News

Donegal roads to be gritted tomorrow morning

6 April 2023
luh logo
News, Top Stories

LUH 4th most overcrowded hospital in Ireland today

6 April 2023
hate crime
News, Top Stories

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District condemns hate crime attack on 12 year old girl in Derry

6 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube