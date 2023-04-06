The Score Thursday April 6th

On The Score this evening, Diarmaid Doherty was joined by Michael McMullan to look ahead to this weekend’s Gaelic Games action which includes the Ulster U-20 Championship semi final meeting of Derry and Donegal on Saturday.

Gavin Cullen looks ahead to the weekend’s League of Ireland games, as well as Cockhill Celtic’s meeting with St. Mochta’s in the FAI Senior Cup 1st round

There’s rugby too, Letterkenny are preparing for the Gordon West Cup final next Tuesday and Letterkenny players Chris Digimas and Daniel Faulkner were in studio.

And Patsy McGonagle was on the programme to preview this weekend’s Ballyliffen Coastal Challenge