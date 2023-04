St Mochta’s led twice in their FAI Senior Cup preliminary tie with Cockhill Celtic but failed to hold on as they lost 5-4 to the Ulster Senior League side.

The Leinster side had led 2-0 and 3-1 but failed to see the game out as Cockhill’s Garbhan Friel headed home a last gasp winner after extra time.

St Mochta’s boss Brian McCarthy told Chris Ashmore he is proud of his players despite the defeat…