Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan in their Volkswagen Polo GTi R5 claimed victory at the Circuit of Ireland Rally on Saturday afternoon.

The pair finished 10.2 seconds ahead of Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes in their Hyundai i20 R5.

Meirion Evans and Jonathan Jackson in the Volkswagen Polo GTi R5 finished in third a further 47.3 seconds behind.