Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Cockhill Celtic into FAI Senior Cup First Round proper after nine goal thriller

Cockhill Celtic are through to the First Round proper of the FAI Senior Cup after they came out on the right side of a nine goal thriller.

Gavin Cullen’s side came from 2-0 down against Dublin side St Mochta’s to win 5-4 after extra time.

Liam Brady and Stephen Donnelly had the visitors two up before Adam McLaughlin pulled one back.

Michael Scott then put the Leinster Senior League side back in front before McLaughlin netted twice for the hosts to bring the game to extra time.

Garbhan Friel’s penalty then fired Cockhill ahead but Scott levelled the tie once more before Friel headed home a late winner.

Chris Ashmore has the full time report…

