Dergview picked up another three points on Saturday afternoon as they beat H & W Welders 2-0 in the NIFL Championship.

Goals from William Faulkner and Mikhail Kennedy proved to be enough for the Castlederg side.

Meanwhile, Institute suffered a 3-2 loss away to Knockbreda.

Jamie Dunne had Stute ahead after two minutes before Anthony Burns levelled the tie, Sean McCarron then fired Stute ahead once more before Burns and Charlie Dornan scored to earn the hosts all three points.