Cockhill Celtic will play in the First Round proper of the FAI Senior Cup thanks to a 5-4 victory over St Mochta’s.

Having trailed 2-0 and 3-1 Cockhill fought back to win the game in extra time with Adam McLaughlin notching a hattrick and Garbhan Friel scoring a brace, the last of which sealed the victory with virtually no time left on the clock.

Cockhill Celtic manager Gavin Cullen praised his sides character after the game…