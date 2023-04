Donegal bowed out of the Under 20 Ulster Championship on Saturday evening losing out 0-11 to 0-05 to Derry in the semi final.

Donegal trailed 0-06 to 0-01 at half time and couldn’t manage to get themselves back into the game as Derry advance to the decider to face either Down or Monaghan.

Speaking after the game, Donegal Under 20’s boss Leo McLoone told Oisin Kelly something needs to be done with Donegal’s Academy…