Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Strabane Rugby Club into Gordon West Plate final

Strabane Rugby Club are into the final of the Gordon West Plate after a ten point victory over Lisburn.

At the end of normal time the sides finished level on 19 points a piece.

Strabane showed the strongest in extra time to run out 29-19 winners.

