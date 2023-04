Surfer Bea Greenberg will today paddle across Sheephaven Bay and back to help fundraise for her trip to El Salvador to compete in the World Long Board Surfing Championships.

Bea qualified recently in Bundoran and will travel with her team to compete for Ireland in the competition in May.

A fundraising event is being held in Roses bar in Cresslough this evening from 7:30 until 9:30.